Lyka Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore, up 107.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore in March 2021 up 107.92% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 102.55% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021 up 2768.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

Lyka Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2020.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 63.50 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 200.95% returns over the last 6 months and 290.77% over the last 12 months.