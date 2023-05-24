English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore, down 36.8% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore in March 2023 down 36.8% from Rs. 35.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 up 80.12% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 71.61% from Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022.

    Lyka Labs shares closed at 94.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.15% over the last 12 months.

    Lyka Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2417.8235.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2417.8235.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.355.076.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.831.386.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.46-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.234.594.63
    Depreciation3.473.479.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.785.035.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-1.263.14
    Other Income0.431.060.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.26-0.203.68
    Interest2.853.082.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.59-3.280.69
    Exceptional Items-0.41-7.01-2.80
    P/L Before Tax-3.00-10.29-2.12
    Tax0.000.2312.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.00-10.52-14.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.00-10.52-14.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.00-10.52-15.07
    Equity Share Capital30.6928.6928.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-3.64-5.26
    Diluted EPS-1.05-3.64-5.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-3.64-5.26
    Diluted EPS-1.05-3.64-5.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lyka Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am