Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore, down 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore in March 2023 down 36.8% from Rs. 35.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 up 80.12% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 71.61% from Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 94.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.15% over the last 12 months.