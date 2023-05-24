Lyka Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore, down 36.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore in March 2023 down 36.8% from Rs. 35.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 up 80.12% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 71.61% from Rs. 13.14 crore in March 2022.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 94.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.15% over the last 12 months.
|Lyka Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.24
|17.82
|35.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.24
|17.82
|35.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.35
|5.07
|6.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.83
|1.38
|6.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|-0.46
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.23
|4.59
|4.63
|Depreciation
|3.47
|3.47
|9.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.78
|5.03
|5.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-1.26
|3.14
|Other Income
|0.43
|1.06
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.20
|3.68
|Interest
|2.85
|3.08
|2.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-3.28
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|-0.41
|-7.01
|-2.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.00
|-10.29
|-2.12
|Tax
|0.00
|0.23
|12.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.00
|-10.52
|-14.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.00
|-10.52
|-14.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.00
|-10.52
|-15.07
|Equity Share Capital
|30.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-3.64
|-5.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-3.64
|-5.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-3.64
|-5.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-3.64
|-5.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited