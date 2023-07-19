LTIMindtree Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,378.80 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,378.80 crore in June 2023 up 14.19% from Rs. 7,337.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,123.40 crore in June 2023 up 5.16% from Rs. 1,068.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,706.10 crore in June 2023 up 6.25% from Rs. 1,605.80 crore in June 2022.

LTIMindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 37.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 36.14 in June 2022.

LTIMindtree shares closed at 5,001.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.63% over the last 12 months.