    Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, down 58.32% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.32% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2022 up 57.08% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

    Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.0920.9421.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.0920.9421.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.111.5016.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.024.39--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.507.50-0.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.913.764.20
    Depreciation1.691.691.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.545.7011.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.68-3.59-11.32
    Other Income0.020.270.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.66-3.32-11.12
    Interest0.900.741.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.55-4.06-12.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.55-4.06-12.94
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.55-4.06-12.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.55-4.06-12.94
    Equity Share Capital21.5621.5621.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.58-1.88-6.00
    Diluted EPS-2.58-1.88-6.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.58-1.88-6.00
    Diluted EPS-2.58-1.88-6.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
