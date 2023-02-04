Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, down 58.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.32% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2022 up 57.08% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 98.80 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -42.71% over the last 12 months.