    Kirloskar Ferro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,565.56 crore, up 51.43% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,565.56 crore in March 2023 up 51.43% from Rs. 1,033.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.22 crore in March 2023 up 314.54% from Rs. 41.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.63 crore in March 2023 up 98% from Rs. 117.49 crore in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 458.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 120.68% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,565.561,600.521,033.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,565.561,600.521,033.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials877.70921.93633.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.50-33.3411.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.9480.9243.68
    Depreciation47.9242.9227.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses408.39389.78237.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.11198.3180.23
    Other Income11.604.819.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.71203.1289.93
    Interest25.7024.7313.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.01178.3976.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.01178.3976.02
    Tax64.4548.69117.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.56129.70-41.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.56129.70-41.12
    Minority Interest-6.34----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.22129.70-41.12
    Equity Share Capital69.4869.4469.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,024.401,970.881,695.97
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.358.40-0.45
    Diluted EPS6.308.35-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.358.40-0.45
    Diluted EPS6.308.35-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

