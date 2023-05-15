Kirloskar Ferro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,565.56 crore, up 51.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,565.56 crore in March 2023 up 51.43% from Rs. 1,033.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.22 crore in March 2023 up 314.54% from Rs. 41.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.63 crore in March 2023 up 98% from Rs. 117.49 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 458.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 120.68% over the last 12 months.