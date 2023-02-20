Kiran Vyapar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.44 crore, down 51.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:Net Sales at Rs 18.44 crore in December 2022 down 51.33% from Rs. 37.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2022 down 54.66% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2022 down 57.71% from Rs. 33.67 crore in December 2021.
Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.30 in December 2021.
|Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 146.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.27% returns over the last 6 months and 2.28% over the last 12 months.
|Kiran Vyapar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.38
|18.63
|37.47
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|0.00
|0.42
|Total Income From Operations
|18.44
|18.63
|37.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.39
|1.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|1.21
|3.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.22
|16.01
|33.63
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.22
|16.01
|33.63
|Interest
|1.78
|1.42
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.44
|14.59
|32.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.44
|14.59
|32.74
|Tax
|0.94
|2.14
|7.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.50
|12.45
|25.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.50
|12.45
|25.37
|Equity Share Capital
|27.28
|27.28
|27.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.22
|4.56
|9.30
|Diluted EPS
|4.22
|4.56
|9.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.22
|4.56
|9.30
|Diluted EPS
|4.22
|4.56
|9.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited