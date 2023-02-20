Kellton Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.68 crore, up 40.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.68 crore in December 2022 up 40.46% from Rs. 31.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.83% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.

Kellton Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 53.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.37% returns over the last 6 months and -40.74% over the last 12 months.