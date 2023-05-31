KCP Sugar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.06 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.74% from Rs. 65.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 down 65.78% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 131% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.