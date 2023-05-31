English
    KCP Sugar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.06 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.74% from Rs. 65.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 down 65.78% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 131% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

    KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.

    KCP Sugar Ind Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.0674.4365.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.0674.4365.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.9363.90116.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.82--1.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-107.063.17-91.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.987.7917.88
    Depreciation2.741.372.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9513.6111.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.69-15.425.41
    Other Income-6.2750.93-5.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.5835.51-0.26
    Interest4.052.925.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.6332.59-5.46
    Exceptional Items4.83----
    P/L Before Tax-2.8032.59-5.46
    Tax5.66-0.41-0.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.4733.00-4.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--5.10-0.55
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.4738.11-5.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.4738.11-5.11
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.753.38-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.753.38-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.753.38-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.753.38-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

