KCP Sugar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.06 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.74% from Rs. 65.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 down 65.78% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 131% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.06
|74.43
|65.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.06
|74.43
|65.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.93
|63.90
|116.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.82
|--
|1.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-107.06
|3.17
|-91.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.98
|7.79
|17.88
|Depreciation
|2.74
|1.37
|2.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.95
|13.61
|11.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.69
|-15.42
|5.41
|Other Income
|-6.27
|50.93
|-5.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|35.51
|-0.26
|Interest
|4.05
|2.92
|5.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.63
|32.59
|-5.46
|Exceptional Items
|4.83
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.80
|32.59
|-5.46
|Tax
|5.66
|-0.41
|-0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.47
|33.00
|-4.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|5.10
|-0.55
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.47
|38.11
|-5.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.47
|38.11
|-5.11
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|3.38
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|3.38
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|3.38
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|3.38
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited