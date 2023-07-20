KCP Sugar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.84 crore, up 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.84 crore in June 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 73.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2023 up 2250.11% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.46 crore in June 2023 up 1956.68% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.80 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 9.49% over the last 12 months.