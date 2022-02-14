KCL Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 73.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 73.34% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 388.04% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 104.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

KCL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

KCL Infra shares closed at 3.06 on January 31, 2022 (BSE)