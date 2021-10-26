Karda Construct Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore in September 2021 down 14.66% from Rs. 20.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021 up 114.32% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021 up 72.6% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2020.

Karda Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

Karda Construct shares closed at 21.20 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.55% returns over the last 6 months and 117.44% over the last 12 months.