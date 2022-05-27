Kapashi Com Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 155.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 155.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 down 3120.16% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022 down 8350% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Kapashi Com shares closed at 104.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.20% returns over the last 6 months and 194.24% over the last 12 months.