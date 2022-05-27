Kapashi Com Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 155.8% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kapashi Commercials are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 155.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 down 3120.16% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022 down 8350% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Kapashi Com shares closed at 104.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.20% returns over the last 6 months and 194.24% over the last 12 months.
|Kapashi Commercials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.13
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.13
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|0.56
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.44
|-0.06
|Other Income
|-4.18
|3.12
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.07
|2.68
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.89
|0.55
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.96
|2.13
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.96
|2.13
|-0.17
|Tax
|-0.45
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.51
|2.13
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.51
|2.13
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.02
|4.26
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-11.02
|4.26
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.02
|4.26
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-11.02
|4.26
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
