Kalyani Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 446.53 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 446.53 crore in December 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 406.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.08 crore in December 2022 down 8.66% from Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.04% from Rs. 72.92 crore in December 2021.

    Kalyani Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations446.53500.33406.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations446.53500.33406.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials262.29311.71241.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.720.6311.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.6910.70-5.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8015.5714.22
    Depreciation12.4011.5611.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.26110.6483.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3739.5249.07
    Other Income16.1812.7712.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.5552.2961.40
    Interest8.616.053.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.9446.2457.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.9446.2457.97
    Tax12.8611.6215.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.0834.6242.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.0834.6242.78
    Equity Share Capital21.8621.8621.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.967.939.80
    Diluted EPS8.967.939.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.967.939.80
    Diluted EPS8.967.939.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited