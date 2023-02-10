Kalpataru Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore, up 89.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore in December 2022 up 89.88% from Rs. 1,848.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.76% from Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.00 crore in December 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 195.00 crore in December 2021.

Kalpataru Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.17 in December 2021.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 484.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.17% returns over the last 6 months and 18.45% over the last 12 months.