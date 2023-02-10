English
    Kalpataru Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore, up 89.88% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore in December 2022 up 89.88% from Rs. 1,848.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.76% from Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.00 crore in December 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 195.00 crore in December 2021.

    Kalpataru Power Transmission
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,509.001,528.001,848.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,509.001,528.001,848.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,511.00635.00757.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.0026.0051.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost270.00119.00129.00
    Depreciation75.0025.0026.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,410.00623.00743.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.00100.00142.00
    Other Income9.0021.0027.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.00121.00169.00
    Interest74.0035.0032.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax165.0086.00137.00
    Exceptional Items----262.00
    P/L Before Tax165.0086.00399.00
    Tax54.0024.0084.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.0062.00315.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.0062.00315.00
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.814.1621.17
    Diluted EPS6.814.1621.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.814.1621.17
    Diluted EPS6.814.1621.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
