    JTEKT India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore in December 2022 up 14.15% from Rs. 418.20 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.61% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.
    JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.JTEKT India shares closed at 137.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.04% returns over the last 6 months and 60.41% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations477.38579.68418.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations477.38579.68418.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials353.83424.97297.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.868.196.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.28-2.92-3.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.8052.3348.26
    Depreciation17.6816.4016.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7846.7737.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7033.9316.20
    Other Income1.766.552.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4740.4818.51
    Interest1.061.240.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.4139.2417.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.4139.2417.68
    Tax4.009.514.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4029.7313.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4029.7313.06
    Equity Share Capital24.4524.4524.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.551.220.53
    Diluted EPS0.551.220.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.551.220.53
    Diluted EPS0.551.220.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited