JTEKT India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore in December 2022 up 14.15% from Rs. 418.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.61% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.
JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.
|JTEKT India shares closed at 137.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.04% returns over the last 6 months and 60.41% over the last 12 months.
|JTEKT India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|477.38
|579.68
|418.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|477.38
|579.68
|418.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|353.83
|424.97
|297.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.86
|8.19
|6.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.28
|-2.92
|-3.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.80
|52.33
|48.26
|Depreciation
|17.68
|16.40
|16.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.78
|46.77
|37.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.70
|33.93
|16.20
|Other Income
|1.76
|6.55
|2.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.47
|40.48
|18.51
|Interest
|1.06
|1.24
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.41
|39.24
|17.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.41
|39.24
|17.68
|Tax
|4.00
|9.51
|4.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.40
|29.73
|13.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.40
|29.73
|13.06
|Equity Share Capital
|24.45
|24.45
|24.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|1.22
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|1.22
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|1.22
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|1.22
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited