JSW Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.12 crore, up 38.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.12 crore in June 2023 up 38.89% from Rs. 18.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.36 crore in June 2023 up 338.95% from Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2023 up 32.19% from Rs. 17.55 crore in June 2022.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 21.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2022.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,645.25 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.28% returns over the last 6 months and 33.77% over the last 12 months.