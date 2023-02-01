English
    Earnings

    JSW Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore, up 53.66% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore in December 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2022 up 65.93% from Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2021.

    JSW Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.02337.4916.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.02337.4916.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.631.37
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.541.500.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.74335.3614.91
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.74335.3614.91
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.74335.3614.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.74335.3614.91
    Tax6.2884.703.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.45250.6611.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.45250.6611.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.493.885.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.94254.5416.66
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1011.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.97229.3514.76
    Diluted EPS26.98229.3214.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.97229.3514.76
    Diluted EPS26.98229.3214.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited