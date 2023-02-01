JSW Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore, up 53.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore in December 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2022 up 65.93% from Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 26.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.76 in December 2021.

