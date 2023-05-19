English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Josts Engineers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.83 crore, up 45.95% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Josts Engineers Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.83 crore in March 2023 up 45.95% from Rs. 35.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 328.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 up 168.59% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

    Josts Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

    Josts Engineers shares closed at 281.40 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.28% returns over the last 6 months and 80.32% over the last 12 months.

    Josts Engineers Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.8338.2935.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.8338.2935.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.7613.0012.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.7814.547.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.64-1.853.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.305.025.55
    Depreciation0.360.330.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.624.985.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.372.271.09
    Other Income0.460.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.832.371.19
    Interest0.130.300.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.702.071.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.702.071.05
    Tax1.470.080.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.231.990.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.231.990.52
    Equity Share Capital0.930.930.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0011.002.79
    Diluted EPS12.0011.002.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0011.002.79
    Diluted EPS12.0011.002.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Josts Engineers #Josts Engineers Company #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:16 pm