Josts Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 8.16% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

Josts Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 11.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.11 in December 2021.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 553.10 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.03% over the last 12 months.