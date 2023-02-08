English
    Josts Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Josts Engineers Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 8.16% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

    Josts Engineers Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.2934.1432.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.2934.1432.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.0015.4512.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.547.416.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.85-0.461.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.024.524.83
    Depreciation0.330.280.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.984.994.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.271.962.55
    Other Income0.100.030.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.371.982.67
    Interest0.300.220.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.071.772.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.071.772.56
    Tax0.080.650.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.991.111.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.991.111.89
    Equity Share Capital0.930.930.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.005.9710.11
    Diluted EPS11.005.9710.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.005.9710.11
    Diluted EPS11.005.9710.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited