Joindre Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, up 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in March 2022 up 5.36% from Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 23.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Joindre Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2021.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 26.05 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.42% returns over the last 6 months and 25.24% over the last 12 months.