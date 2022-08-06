Johnson Control Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.32 crore, up 105.36% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,010.32 crore in June 2022 up 105.36% from Rs. 491.97 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022 up 81.94% from Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2022 up 170.52% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021.
Johnson Control shares closed at 1,526.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.59% over the last 12 months.
|Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,010.32
|694.19
|491.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,010.32
|694.19
|491.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|422.38
|543.71
|165.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|144.17
|88.95
|81.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|220.34
|-134.48
|92.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.34
|50.77
|45.31
|Depreciation
|18.19
|18.08
|17.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|162.44
|105.73
|102.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.54
|21.43
|-13.08
|Other Income
|3.88
|2.97
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|24.40
|-11.33
|Interest
|1.92
|2.29
|2.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.58
|22.11
|-14.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.74
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.58
|21.37
|-14.32
|Tax
|-0.61
|5.69
|-3.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.97
|15.68
|-10.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.97
|15.68
|-10.91
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|5.80
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|5.80
|-4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|5.80
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|5.80
|-4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited