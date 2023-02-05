English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore, down 44.41% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 44.41% from Rs. 40.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2022 down 119.76% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 190.96% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.

    JK Agri Genetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.6415.6540.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.6415.6540.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.0118.5120.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.40-6.231.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.429.559.60
    Depreciation0.510.750.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2813.7813.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.19-20.71-5.16
    Other Income0.730.580.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.45-20.13-4.60
    Interest2.031.621.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.48-21.75-6.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.48-21.75-6.06
    Tax-3.91-5.98-1.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.57-15.77-4.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.57-15.77-4.36
    Equity Share Capital4.644.644.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.64-34.01-9.39
    Diluted EPS-20.64-34.01-9.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.64-34.01-9.39
    Diluted EPS-20.64-34.01-9.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited