JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore, down 44.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 44.41% from Rs. 40.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2022 down 119.76% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 190.96% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 469.45 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.05% returns over the last 6 months and -26.52% over the last 12 months.