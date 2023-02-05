JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore, down 44.41% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 44.41% from Rs. 40.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2022 down 119.76% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 190.96% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.
JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 469.45 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.05% returns over the last 6 months and -26.52% over the last 12 months.
|JK Agri Genetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.64
|15.65
|40.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.64
|15.65
|40.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.01
|18.51
|20.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.40
|-6.23
|1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.42
|9.55
|9.60
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.75
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.28
|13.78
|13.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.19
|-20.71
|-5.16
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.58
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.45
|-20.13
|-4.60
|Interest
|2.03
|1.62
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.48
|-21.75
|-6.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.48
|-21.75
|-6.06
|Tax
|-3.91
|-5.98
|-1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.57
|-15.77
|-4.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.57
|-15.77
|-4.36
|Equity Share Capital
|4.64
|4.64
|4.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.64
|-34.01
|-9.39
|Diluted EPS
|-20.64
|-34.01
|-9.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.64
|-34.01
|-9.39
|Diluted EPS
|-20.64
|-34.01
|-9.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited