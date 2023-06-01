JHS Svendgaard Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.40 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.40 crore in March 2023 up 32.88% from Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2023 down 127.36% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 121.43% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.96 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -29.48% over the last 12 months.