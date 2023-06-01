JHS Svendgaard Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.40 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.40 crore in March 2023 up 32.88% from Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2023 down 127.36% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 121.43% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.
JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.96 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -29.48% over the last 12 months.
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.40
|25.45
|19.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.40
|25.45
|19.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.27
|13.51
|11.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.83
|1.96
|1.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|1.76
|-0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.50
|4.36
|2.86
|Depreciation
|2.31
|1.71
|1.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.51
|5.69
|3.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-3.55
|-1.83
|Other Income
|7.81
|1.67
|2.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.65
|-1.88
|0.55
|Interest
|0.39
|0.25
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.26
|-2.12
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-18.63
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.37
|-2.12
|-0.06
|Tax
|-6.24
|-0.04
|4.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.13
|-2.08
|-4.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.13
|-2.08
|-4.43
|Minority Interest
|0.25
|0.55
|0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.87
|-1.53
|-4.34
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-0.24
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-0.24
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-0.24
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-0.24
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited