JHS Svendgaard Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.40 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.40 crore in March 2023 up 32.88% from Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2023 down 127.36% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 121.43% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

    JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.96 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -29.48% over the last 12 months.

    JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4025.4519.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4025.4519.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2713.5111.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.831.961.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.151.76-0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.504.362.86
    Depreciation2.311.711.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.515.693.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.16-3.55-1.83
    Other Income7.811.672.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.65-1.880.55
    Interest0.390.250.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.26-2.12-0.06
    Exceptional Items-18.63----
    P/L Before Tax-16.37-2.12-0.06
    Tax-6.24-0.044.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.13-2.08-4.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.13-2.08-4.43
    Minority Interest0.250.550.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.87-1.53-4.34
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.52-0.24-0.68
    Diluted EPS-1.52-0.24-0.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.52-0.24-0.68
    Diluted EPS-1.52-0.24-0.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

