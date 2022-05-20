JBF Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.72 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.72 crore in March 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 777.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,098.27 crore in March 2022 down 4167.67% from Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.45 crore in March 2022 down 44.39% from Rs. 106.90 crore in March 2021.

JBF Industries shares closed at 14.80 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.