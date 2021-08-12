JBF Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 703.74 crore, up 198.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 703.74 crore in June 2021 up 198.26% from Rs. 235.95 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2021 up 78.4% from Rs. 116.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.56 crore in June 2021 up 277.18% from Rs. 34.18 crore in June 2020.

JBF Industries shares closed at 31.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.92% returns over the last 6 months and 232.45% over the last 12 months.