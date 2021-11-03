Jaypee Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 177.42 crore, up 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.42 crore in September 2021 up 15.67% from Rs. 153.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.32 crore in September 2021 down 26.58% from Rs. 464.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2021 down 82.85% from Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2020.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.00 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.93% returns over the last 6 months and 66.67% over the last 12 months.