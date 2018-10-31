Jayaswal Neco Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,166.50 crore, up 40.13% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,166.50 crore in September 2018 up 40.13% from Rs. 832.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.23 crore in September 2018 down 22.54% from Rs. 70.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.54 crore in September 2018 up 91.9% from Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2017.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 4.95 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.87% returns over the last 6 months and -44.38% over the last 12 months.