Jayaswal Neco Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,166.50 crore, up 40.13% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,166.50 crore in September 2018 up 40.13% from Rs. 832.44 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.23 crore in September 2018 down 22.54% from Rs. 70.37 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.54 crore in September 2018 up 91.9% from Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2017.
Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 4.95 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.87% returns over the last 6 months and -44.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,166.50
|1,009.83
|832.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,166.50
|1,009.83
|832.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|624.41
|541.32
|445.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.16
|3.48
|3.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.67
|-32.07
|57.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.41
|51.83
|45.62
|Depreciation
|68.79
|68.08
|64.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|342.33
|304.05
|196.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.07
|73.14
|19.09
|Other Income
|6.68
|1.67
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.75
|74.81
|20.14
|Interest
|179.49
|173.42
|166.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.74
|-98.61
|-146.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-86.74
|-98.61
|-146.17
|Tax
|-0.51
|-0.41
|-75.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.23
|-98.20
|-70.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.23
|-98.20
|-70.37
|Equity Share Capital
|638.63
|638.63
|638.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-1.54
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-1.54
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-1.54
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-1.54
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited