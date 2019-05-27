Jagdamba Polyme Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore, down 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore in March 2019 down 12.98% from Rs. 46.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2019 down 15.47% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2019 down 2.51% from Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2018.

Jagdamba Polyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.74 in March 2018.

Jagdamba Polyme shares closed at 253.10 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 0.84% over the last 12 months.