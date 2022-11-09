Jackson Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 44.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 44.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 115.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 118.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)