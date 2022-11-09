English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jackson Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 44.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jackson Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 44.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 115.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 118.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)

    Close
    Jackson Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.141.000.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.141.000.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.63--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.090.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.210.22
    Other Income--0.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.280.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.280.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.280.22
    Tax-0.010.070.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.200.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.200.19
    Equity Share Capital29.0729.0729.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Jackson Investments #Jackson Invt #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:17 pm