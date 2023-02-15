Ishan Dyes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, down 32.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.30 15.55 15.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.30 15.55 15.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.92 7.42 0.89 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 2.54 3.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.47 1.60 1.49 Depreciation 0.68 0.68 0.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.44 3.28 2.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.56 0.03 6.30 Other Income 0.73 0.35 0.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.29 0.38 6.99 Interest 0.55 0.29 0.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.74 0.10 6.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.74 0.10 6.74 Tax 0.53 0.11 1.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.21 -0.02 5.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.21 -0.02 5.04 Equity Share Capital 18.47 18.47 15.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.20 -0.01 3.16 Diluted EPS 1.18 -0.01 2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.20 -0.01 3.16 Diluted EPS 1.18 -0.01 2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited