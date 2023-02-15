English
    Ishan Dyes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, down 32.03% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore in December 2022 down 32.03% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 down 56.09% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 47.35% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.
    Ishan Dyes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2021.Ishan Dyes shares closed at 59.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.30% returns over the last 6 months and -57.83% over the last 12 months.
    Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.3015.5515.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.3015.5515.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.927.420.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.242.543.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.471.601.49
    Depreciation0.680.680.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.443.282.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.560.036.30
    Other Income0.730.350.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.290.386.99
    Interest0.550.290.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.740.106.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.740.106.74
    Tax0.530.111.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.21-0.025.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.21-0.025.04
    Equity Share Capital18.4718.4715.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.20-0.013.16
    Diluted EPS1.18-0.012.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.20-0.013.16
    Diluted EPS1.18-0.012.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

