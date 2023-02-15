Ishan Dyes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, down 32.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore in December 2022 down 32.03% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 down 56.09% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 47.35% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.
Ishan Dyes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2021.
|Ishan Dyes shares closed at 59.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.30% returns over the last 6 months and -57.83% over the last 12 months.
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.30
|15.55
|15.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.30
|15.55
|15.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.92
|7.42
|0.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|2.54
|3.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.47
|1.60
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.68
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.44
|3.28
|2.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.56
|0.03
|6.30
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.35
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.29
|0.38
|6.99
|Interest
|0.55
|0.29
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.74
|0.10
|6.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.74
|0.10
|6.74
|Tax
|0.53
|0.11
|1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.21
|-0.02
|5.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.21
|-0.02
|5.04
|Equity Share Capital
|18.47
|18.47
|15.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|-0.01
|3.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|-0.01
|2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|-0.01
|3.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|-0.01
|2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited