ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,042.74 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 2,042.74 crore in March 2023 up 27.98% from Rs. 1,596.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.13 crore in March 2023 up 128.83% from Rs. 37.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.04 crore in March 2023 up 57.96% from Rs. 107.65 crore in March 2022.
ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 11.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.12 in March 2022.
|ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 509.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 2.76% over the last 12 months.
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,042.74
|1,597.06
|1,596.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,042.74
|1,597.06
|1,596.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|614.39
|481.73
|639.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|550.97
|413.19
|537.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|103.81
|95.63
|-224.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|119.12
|119.07
|117.43
|Depreciation
|26.77
|26.20
|27.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|490.06
|359.69
|419.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|137.62
|101.55
|79.11
|Other Income
|5.65
|0.91
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|143.27
|102.46
|80.24
|Interest
|17.49
|17.44
|31.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|125.78
|85.02
|48.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|125.78
|85.02
|48.42
|Tax
|32.64
|19.22
|9.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|93.14
|65.80
|39.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|93.14
|65.80
|39.21
|Minority Interest
|-7.03
|-2.90
|-1.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.06
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|86.13
|62.96
|37.64
|Equity Share Capital
|7.35
|7.35
|7.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.71
|8.56
|5.12
|Diluted EPS
|11.71
|8.56
|5.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.71
|8.56
|5.12
|Diluted EPS
|11.71
|8.56
|5.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited