ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,042.74 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,042.74 1,597.06 1,596.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,042.74 1,597.06 1,596.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 614.39 481.73 639.72 Purchase of Traded Goods 550.97 413.19 537.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 103.81 95.63 -224.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 119.12 119.07 117.43 Depreciation 26.77 26.20 27.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 490.06 359.69 419.94 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.62 101.55 79.11 Other Income 5.65 0.91 1.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.27 102.46 80.24 Interest 17.49 17.44 31.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.78 85.02 48.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 125.78 85.02 48.42 Tax 32.64 19.22 9.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.14 65.80 39.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.14 65.80 39.21 Minority Interest -7.03 -2.90 -1.55 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.06 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 86.13 62.96 37.64 Equity Share Capital 7.35 7.35 7.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.71 8.56 5.12 Diluted EPS 11.71 8.56 5.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.71 8.56 5.12 Diluted EPS 11.71 8.56 5.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited