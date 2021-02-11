ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,392.46 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,392.46 crore in December 2020 down 17.38% from Rs. 1,685.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.25 crore in December 2020 up 12.82% from Rs. 58.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.60 crore in December 2020 up 5.33% from Rs. 124.94 crore in December 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 9.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.98 in December 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 443.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)