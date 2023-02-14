English
    IRB Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,514.14 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,514.14 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 1,279.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.36 crore in December 2022 up 94.5% from Rs. 72.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 800.63 crore in December 2022 down 16.34% from Rs. 957.04 crore in December 2021.

    IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2021.

    IRB Infra shares closed at 290.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 6.59% over the last 12 months.

    IRB Infrastructure Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,514.141,342.951,279.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,514.141,342.951,279.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.3751.7085.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.8683.9663.05
    Depreciation215.03191.86192.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses596.33542.19392.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax529.55473.24546.01
    Other Income56.0595.86218.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax585.60569.10764.68
    Interest367.14389.26547.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax218.46179.84217.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax218.46179.84217.57
    Tax64.6270.1748.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities153.83109.67168.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period153.83109.67168.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-12.47-24.37-96.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates141.3685.3172.68
    Equity Share Capital603.90603.90603.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.412.02
    Diluted EPS2.341.412.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.822.02
    Diluted EPS2.341.412.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 pm