IRB Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,514.14 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,514.14 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 1,279.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.36 crore in December 2022 up 94.5% from Rs. 72.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 800.63 crore in December 2022 down 16.34% from Rs. 957.04 crore in December 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 290.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 6.59% over the last 12 months.