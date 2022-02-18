Inter State Oil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 24.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in December 2021 up 24.35% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 down 132.12% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 down 25.75% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 25.65 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)