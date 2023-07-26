Intense Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore, up 40.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore in June 2023 up 40.77% from Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2023 up 122.7% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2023 up 75.98% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2022.

Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

Intense Tech shares closed at 84.65 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.14% returns over the last 6 months and 14.94% over the last 12 months.