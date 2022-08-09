Integra Telecom Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 5.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 18.55% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Integra Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Integra Telecom shares closed at 16.70 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.49% returns over the last 6 months and -64.47% over the last 12 months.