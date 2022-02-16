Integra Telecom Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 68.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 68.04% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 77.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

Integra Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2020.

Integra Telecom shares closed at 26.55 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.92% returns over the last 6 months and -3.63% over the last 12 months.