Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS posts revenue of Rs 48,885 crore, net profit of Rs 9,769 crore

January 12, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were to announce their quarterly results on January 12.

Wipro has reported a 2.3 percent sequential growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue, which came in at $264 billion in terms of dollar and a 3 percent sequential growth in terms of rupee.

Net profit totaled $399.10 million