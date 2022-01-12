MARKET NEWS

English
January 12, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS posts revenue of Rs 48,885 crore, net profit of Rs 9,769 crore

Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates: Track the latest updates related to quarterly numbers of the three IT sector majors.

Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were to announce their quarterly results on January 12.

Wipro has reported a 2.3 percent sequential growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue, which came in at $264 billion in terms of dollar and a 3 percent sequential growth in terms of rupee.

Net profit totaled $399.10 million

in Q3 up 1.3% from the end of the September quarter (Q2 2021-22). Operating margin was at 17.6% down 19 basis points from Q2.

This is the first time when Wipro, TCS and Infosys are declaring their financial results on the same day.

The last two quarters have been strong for the IT sector and even the seasonally weak October-December period - due to the year-end holidays - is likely to be no different as unprecedented demand driven by the shift to digital amid the coronavirus pandemic boosted the sector.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities pegs that Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech will deliver 4.5 percent growth in constant currency whereas Infosys and TCS will grow at 3.7 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.
  • January 12, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

     Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | Delighted to hit the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021, says TCS COO

    "We continued our focus on growing organically and on developing the talent, methodologies, and toolkits for an ever- evolving technology landscape. This, coupled with our contextual knowledge and the passion and commitment of thousands of TCSers enabled us to deliver cutting-edge solutions during the quarter, and help our clients realize speed to value. We are also delighted to cross another important milestone in our journey, hitting the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021," TCS COO and ED N Ganapathy Subramaniam said.

  • January 12, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

     Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | Sustained investment in our talent helped us, says TCS CFO

    TCS CFO Samir Seksaria, while reacting to the company's Q3 performance, said, "Our sustained investment in our talent has helped us power strong growth despite a challenging supply environment. We remain focused on long term talent development as well as on tactical measures to mitigate the talent churn. We have exercised various operating levers in Q3 to mitigate the higher costs and manage our employee expense."

  • January 12, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

    Watch | TCS Q3: Media Address On Result Highlights, Growth Guidance, Demand Outlook & Supply-Side Scenario

  • January 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

     Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS' EBIT rises 2% on sequential basis

    TCS' earnings before interest and taxes rose two percent, as compared to the past quarter, to Rs 12,237 crore. In Q2 FY22, an EBIT of Rs 12,000 crore was recorded.

  • January 12, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

    Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS announces buyback valued at Rs 18,000 crore at Rs 4,500 per share

    TCS has announced a buyback valued at Rs 18,000 crore at Rs 4,500 per share. The IT sector behemoth has recorded a quarterly profit of Rs 9,769 crore, up as compared to Rs 9,624 crore in the previous quarter.

  • January 12, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

     Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS reports quarterly revenue of Rs 48,885 crore

    TCS has reported a reported a revenue of Rs 48,885 crore against the estimate of Rs 48,481 crore in the CNBC TV poll. The net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 9,769 crore, around 1.5 percent higher than the previous quarter.

  • January 12, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST

     Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS reports profit of Rs 9,769 crore

    TCS has reported a profit of Rs 9,769 crore, marginally higher than Rs 9,624 crore reported in the last quarter. The numbers are, however, slightly lower than Rs 9,862 crore which was estimated in the CNBC-TV18 poll.

  • January 12, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

    Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | Infosys' struggles with high attrition continued in the December quarter as the voluntary attrition rate skyrocketed to 25.5 percent from 20.1 percent, a quarter ago.

  • January 12, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

     Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS quarterly results are expected to be declared shortly. Wipro and Infosys have declared their numbers so far. This is the first tiime when the three IT sector majors are releasing their financial performance figures on the same day. While Wipro has reported a net profit of Rs 2,790 crore, Infosys' profit rose to Rs 5,809 crore.

  • January 12, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

    Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | Wipro, which reported a net profit of Rs 2,970 crore for the quarter, also revealed today that it hired a total 41,363 employees between January and December 2021, a multi-fold jump from 2,990 in FY21, as demand for talent soared amid shift to digital while rate of attrition also gained. Read full report

  • January 12, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

    Watch LIVE | Infosys Q3: Result Highlights, Management Guidance & Growth Outlook

