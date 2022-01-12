Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | TCS posts revenue of Rs 48,885 crore, net profit of Rs 9,769 crore

Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates | Delighted to hit the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021, says TCS COO
"We continued our focus on growing organically and on developing the talent, methodologies, and toolkits for an ever- evolving technology landscape. This, coupled with our contextual knowledge and the passion and commitment of thousands of TCSers enabled us to deliver cutting-edge solutions during the quarter, and help our clients realize speed to value. We are also delighted to cross another important milestone in our journey, hitting the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021," TCS COO and ED N Ganapathy Subramaniam said.