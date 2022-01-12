Wipro added record 40,000 employees between January and December 2021

live bse live

Bengaluru-based software major Wipro hired 41,363 employees between January and December 2021, a multi-fold jump from 2,990 in FY21, as demand for talent soared amid shift to digital while rate of attrition also gained.

The company in an earlier earnings call shared that it plans to hire 17,500 freshers in FY22, more than 9,000 it had hired in FY21. Wipro will hire close to 30,000 campus recruits in FY23.

This is in a bid to address rising attrition and build the supply chain, even as the demand remains robust.

During the earnings call on January 12, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said that this is 70 percent more than what the company hired in FY21, and it sees the attrition rate stabilising much earlier than it had anticipated.

The company reported $2.64 billion in revenue, up 2.3 percent sequentially. Wipro signed 11 large deals with a total contract value of $600 million. The annual contract value for the year till date stood at $2.85 billion.

The company also saw customers in the over-$100 million-range increase to 17 from 10, while $50-million accounts stood at 47 in Q3 FY22.

However, attrition is clearly a worrying trend. The company’s attrition increased to 22.7 percent in Q3 FY22 from 20.5 percent in the previous quarter. Wipro said the the rate is in line with expectations, and it is putting in place measures such as promotions and role-based bonuses, while building up its fresher pipeline to meet the growing demand.