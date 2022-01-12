MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Wipro added record 40,000 employees between January and December 2021

For comparison, the company had added 2,990 employees in FY21. The software major had paused on-boarding of freshers in the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, due to uncertainty around the situation.

Swathi Moorthy
January 12, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bengaluru-based software major Wipro hired 41,363 employees between January and December 2021, a multi-fold jump from 2,990 in FY21, as demand for talent soared amid shift to digital while rate of attrition also gained.

The company in an earlier earnings call shared that it plans to hire 17,500 freshers in FY22, more than 9,000 it had hired in FY21. Wipro will hire close to 30,000 campus recruits in FY23.

This is in a bid to address rising attrition and build the supply chain, even as the demand remains robust.

During the earnings call on January 12, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said that this is 70 percent more than what the company hired in FY21, and it sees the attrition rate stabilising much earlier than it had anticipated.

Also read: Infosys, TCS, Wipro Q3 Results LIVE Updates 

Close

Related stories

The company reported $2.64 billion in revenue, up 2.3 percent sequentially. Wipro signed 11 large deals with a total contract value of $600 million. The annual contract value for the year till date stood at $2.85 billion.

The company also saw customers in the over-$100 million-range increase to 17 from 10, while $50-million accounts stood at 47 in Q3 FY22.

However, attrition is clearly a worrying trend. The company’s attrition increased to 22.7 percent in Q3 FY22 from 20.5 percent in the previous quarter. Wipro said the the rate is in line with expectations, and it is putting in place measures such as promotions and role-based bonuses, while building up its fresher pipeline to meet the growing demand.
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #freshers #hiring #management commentary #Wipro #Wipro results Q3 FY22
first published: Jan 12, 2022 05:14 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.