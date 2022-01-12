Infosys Q3 Results | Consolidated PAT rises 7.2% QoQ to Rs 5,809 crore, beats estimate

Infosys, the country’s second-largest information technology firm by market capitalisation, on Wednesday, reported a 7.2 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 5,809 crore.

The IT major also reported an 7.7 percent on-quarter rise in consolidated revenues to Rs. 31867 crore for the reported quarter driven by the hybrid cloud partnership with German auto major Daimler announced in December 2020, the ramp-up of large deals and growth across verticals.

Infosys was expected to report a 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in consolidated revenues to Rs. 30,940 crore while its consolidated net profit was seen rising 5.2 percent on-quarter to Rs. 5,701 crore, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

