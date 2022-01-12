TCS Q3 results | Profit rises to Rs 9,769 crore, revenue grows to Rs 48,885 crore

live bse live

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s largest IT services company and the second most valuable firm, on January 12 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,769 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22), registering a 12.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 8,701 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In the September quarter, PAT stood at Rs 9,624 crore.

Its consolidated revenue during the September-December period stood at Rs 48,885 crore, up 16.4 percent from the year-ago quarter, with healthy double-digit growth across business verticals, led by strong deal wins and an increase in digital spends by corporates.

Consolidated revenue in the year-ago quarter was Rs 42,015 crore and Rs 46,867 crore in the September quarter.

The company made strong additions to its client list by adding 58 clients in $100 million+ bucket (+10 YoY); and 118 in $50 million+ bucket (+21 YoY).

The Board of the company announced a buyback of shares valued at Rs 18,000 crore at Rs 4,500 per share.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.0 per share with a record date of January 7, 2022, and the payment date of February 7, 2022.

The TCS stock lost 1.4 percent to touch Rs 3,859.90 at the close on the National Stock Exchange on January 12. It has generated returns of 21.6 percent over the last year and 3.5 percent during this financial year. The stock has moved up 6.1 percent in the last month.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)