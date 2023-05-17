English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo Amines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.30 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.30 crore in March 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 221.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2023 up 102.79% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.90 crore in March 2023 up 67.94% from Rs. 19.59 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2022.

    Indo Amines shares closed at 100.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.35% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Amines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.30206.41221.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.30206.41221.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.46146.56138.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.253.5218.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.25-3.18-3.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.699.398.28
    Depreciation4.384.483.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5135.6241.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7510.0114.38
    Other Income1.760.621.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5210.6315.71
    Interest5.134.573.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.386.0612.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.386.0612.05
    Tax6.281.753.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.104.318.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.104.318.43
    Equity Share Capital35.3535.3535.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.430.561.22
    Diluted EPS2.430.561.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.430.561.22
    Diluted EPS2.430.561.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Amines #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 10:35 pm