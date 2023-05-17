Indo Amines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.30 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.30 crore in March 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 221.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2023 up 102.79% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.90 crore in March 2023 up 67.94% from Rs. 19.59 crore in March 2022.

Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2022.

Indo Amines shares closed at 100.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.35% over the last 12 months.