Indian LinkChai Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 76.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 76.57% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 19.57% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Indian LinkChai shares closed at 392.50 on December 23, 2020 (BSE)