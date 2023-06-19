India Sucrose Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.22 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.22 crore in March 2023 down 11.12% from Rs. 212.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2023 down 12.69% from Rs. 42.56 crore in March 2022.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 13.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.40 in March 2022.

India Sucrose shares closed at 71.41 on June 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 31.39% over the last 12 months.