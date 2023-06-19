English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Sucrose Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.22 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

    June 19, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189.22 crore in March 2023 down 11.12% from Rs. 212.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2023 down 12.69% from Rs. 42.56 crore in March 2022.

    India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 13.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.40 in March 2022.

    India Sucrose shares closed at 71.41 on June 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 31.39% over the last 12 months.

    India Sucrose
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.22103.89212.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.22103.89212.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials232.8689.23228.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.96-18.82-75.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.243.244.44
    Depreciation3.031.921.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4912.3416.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5615.9837.02
    Other Income2.573.923.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1319.9040.74
    Interest6.385.667.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.7514.2432.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.7514.2432.99
    Tax4.447.8012.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.316.4420.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.316.4420.76
    Equity Share Capital17.3817.3817.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.423.7013.40
    Diluted EPS13.423.7013.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.423.7013.40
    Diluted EPS13.423.7013.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #India Sucrose #Results #sugar
    first published: Jun 19, 2023 09:33 am