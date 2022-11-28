English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

    November 28, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 up 442.36% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1226.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

    IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 44.70 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.85% returns over the last 6 months

    IND-AGIV Commerce
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.872.291.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.872.291.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.332.390.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.300.46
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.550.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.75-0.95-0.22
    Other Income0.930.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.68-0.92-0.17
    Interest0.230.220.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.45-1.14-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.45-1.14-0.40
    Tax0.07--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.38-1.14-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.38-1.14-0.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.38-1.14-0.40
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.84-11.39-4.04
    Diluted EPS13.84-11.39-4.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.84-11.39-4.04
    Diluted EPS13.84-11.39-4.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IND-AGIV Commer #IND-AGIV Commerce #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 11:22 am