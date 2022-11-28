IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 up 442.36% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1226.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 44.70 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.85% returns over the last 6 months