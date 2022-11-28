IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y
November 28, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 up 442.36% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1226.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 44.70 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.85% returns over the last 6 months
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|2.29
|1.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|2.29
|1.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.33
|2.39
|0.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.30
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.55
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|-0.95
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.68
|-0.92
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.23
|0.22
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.45
|-1.14
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.45
|-1.14
|-0.40
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.38
|-1.14
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.38
|-1.14
|-0.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.38
|-1.14
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.84
|-11.39
|-4.04
|Diluted EPS
|13.84
|-11.39
|-4.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.84
|-11.39
|-4.04
|Diluted EPS
|13.84
|-11.39
|-4.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited