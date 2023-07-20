HUL's Rohit Jawa: We should be ahead of the curve rather than behind

We should be ahead of the curve, says Rohit Jawa

In a fast-paced changing market such as India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) needs to evolve with the emerging trends, the FMCG major's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Editor Rohit Jawa said in the post-earnings press conference on July 20.

Talking about changing markets, he said: “we should be ahead of the curve, rather than behind the curve”. Jawa added that it will depend on how fast HUL is responding to the changes — channel changes, portfolio changes. Speaking about strategies, Jawa said that successful strategies should not change with every leader, rather they must try to widen the opportunities and keep discipline and focus.

Having started his journey here as a trainee, this company holds not just professional significance but also a strong personal connection for him, Jawa said. “I have a sense of obligation, honor and privilege to carry that responsibility forward. I feel very privileged."

Rohit Jawa took over as Hindustan Unilever's new Managing Director and CEO on June 27, replacing Sanjiv Mehta who retired after serving as the company's head for a decade. Over the years, Jawa has taken on significant roles, including serving as Unilever's chief of transformation.

During his tenure as Chairman of Unilever China, Jawa made the country the third- largest market of Unilever globally. Similarly, his leadership as Chairman of Unilever Philippines elevated the business to one of Unilever's top 10 markets.

Jawa said that the excitement stems from the notion that what is beneficial for India aligns with the core values of Hindustan Unilever, which acts as a driving force for everyone in the organization.

HUL introduced the 'Winning in Many India’s' (WIMI) model, categorizing the country into 15 consumer clusters to gain product development and marketing insights. Additionally, 16 category business teams act as micro-organizations, accelerating innovation implementation. He wants to leave a business that’s stronger, better, sharper for his successor.

Speaking about the Brand HUL, he feels very proud of the people he works with and the value driven culture of the company. The company needs to be more agile and disciplined going forward. “We are a great business, but we have a greater time ahead of us.” he added.