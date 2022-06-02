HOEC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, up 63.67% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in March 2022 up 63.67% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022 down 131.88% from Rs. 34.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022 up 138.44% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2021.
HOEC shares closed at 176.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.03% returns over the last 6 months and 75.22% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.24
|36.24
|23.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.24
|36.24
|23.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.82
|1.17
|-0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.19
|0.23
|Depreciation
|3.00
|3.62
|4.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.06
|14.09
|12.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.31
|17.17
|7.16
|Other Income
|6.08
|1.95
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.40
|19.11
|7.99
|Interest
|2.92
|1.51
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.47
|17.60
|6.59
|Exceptional Items
|-34.37
|--
|27.59
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.89
|17.60
|34.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.89
|17.60
|34.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.89
|17.60
|34.17
|Equity Share Capital
|132.26
|132.26
|132.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|1.33
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|1.33
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|1.33
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|1.33
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited