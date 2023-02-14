HOEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore, up 179.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore in December 2022 up 179.6% from Rs. 36.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.07 crore in December 2022 up 49.89% from Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2021.

HOEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 136.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -30.90% over the last 12 months.