    HINDPETRO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119,043.69 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 119,043.69 crore in June 2023 up 4.01% from Rs. 114,454.71 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,203.90 crore in June 2023 up 160.84% from Rs. 10,196.94 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,282.45 crore in June 2023 up 184.6% from Rs. 12,154.85 crore in June 2022.
    HINDPETRO EPS has increased to Rs. 43.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 71.88 in June 2022.HINDPETRO shares closed at 276.30 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119,043.69107,536.62114,079.76
    Other Operating Income--391.21374.95
    Total Income From Operations119,043.69107,927.83114,454.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29,304.7628,197.8733,706.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods63,115.0471,863.6188,755.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4,460.04-2,067.56-1,114.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost857.57801.01706.00
    Depreciation1,363.721,044.161,094.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11,651.504,334.354,895.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,291.063,754.39-13,589.02
    Other Income627.671,160.00339.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,918.734,914.39-13,249.31
    Interest588.09522.55332.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,330.644,391.84-13,581.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8,330.644,391.84-13,581.97
    Tax2,126.741,169.22-3,385.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,203.903,222.62-10,196.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,203.903,222.62-10,196.94
    Equity Share Capital1,418.551,418.551,418.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.7322.72-71.88
    Diluted EPS43.7322.72-71.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.7322.72-71.88
    Diluted EPS43.7322.72-71.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

