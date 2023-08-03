HINDPETRO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119,043.69 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 119,043.69 107,536.62 114,079.76 Other Operating Income -- 391.21 374.95 Total Income From Operations 119,043.69 107,927.83 114,454.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 29,304.76 28,197.87 33,706.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 63,115.04 71,863.61 88,755.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4,460.04 -2,067.56 -1,114.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 857.57 801.01 706.00 Depreciation 1,363.72 1,044.16 1,094.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11,651.50 4,334.35 4,895.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,291.06 3,754.39 -13,589.02 Other Income 627.67 1,160.00 339.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,918.73 4,914.39 -13,249.31 Interest 588.09 522.55 332.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8,330.64 4,391.84 -13,581.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8,330.64 4,391.84 -13,581.97 Tax 2,126.74 1,169.22 -3,385.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,203.90 3,222.62 -10,196.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,203.90 3,222.62 -10,196.94 Equity Share Capital 1,418.55 1,418.55 1,418.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 43.73 22.72 -71.88 Diluted EPS 43.73 22.72 -71.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 43.73 22.72 -71.88 Diluted EPS 43.73 22.72 -71.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited