    Hind Constr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,498.78 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,498.78 crore in September 2022 down 10.36% from Rs. 2,787.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.03 crore in September 2022 up 129.14% from Rs. 139.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.02 crore in September 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 396.34 crore in September 2021.

    Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

    Hind Constr shares closed at 14.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Construction Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,498.782,228.922,787.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,498.782,228.922,787.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.22242.02208.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.0718.256.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost209.47215.24235.07
    Depreciation32.0132.2238.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,695.511,727.252,002.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.64-6.06297.02
    Other Income16.3713.9960.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax339.017.93357.77
    Interest247.74262.95259.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.27-255.0298.05
    Exceptional Items223.30--106.10
    P/L Before Tax314.57-255.02204.15
    Tax-5.6426.0957.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities320.21-281.11146.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.831.81--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period317.38-279.30146.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.650.44-7.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates319.03-278.86139.23
    Equity Share Capital151.31151.31151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.11-1.850.92
    Diluted EPS2.11-1.850.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.11-1.850.92
    Diluted EPS2.11-1.850.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am