Hind Constr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,498.78 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,498.78 crore in September 2022 down 10.36% from Rs. 2,787.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.03 crore in September 2022 up 129.14% from Rs. 139.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.02 crore in September 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 396.34 crore in September 2021.

Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 14.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.